PHOTOS: Chris Mazdzer wins first US men’s singles luge medal

Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates after he won silver in the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Gleirscher of Austria is congratulated by a teammates after winning gold while Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates in the background. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Morris of The United States in action during Luge training ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Sliding Centre on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tucker West of the United States slides during the Men's Singles Luge on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Taylor Morris of the United States reacts following run 3 during the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tucker West of the United States slides in run 3 during the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates winning the silver medal following run 4 during the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend Mara Marian after winning the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

(L-R) Medalists - Chris Mazdzer (silver) of the United States, David Gleirscher (gold) of Austria and Johannes Ludwig (bronze) of Germany celebrate following the Luge Men's Singles. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)