Number of flu-related deaths in Travis County rises to 34

KXAN Staff Published:
Preparing a flu shot. KXAN Photo.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the past week, another two people in Travis County have died due to the flu, which brings the total number of flu-related deaths this season to 34.

State data shows 2,897 people have died from the flu this season. Twelve of those victims were 4 years old or younger. The Texas Department of State Health Services says influenza activity remains high across the state.

In Austin, hospitals across the area are dealing with an influx of flu patients. “We saw almost 1,500 more kids in 30 days than we had in years past and the majority of those were flu cases,” said. Dr. Eric Higginbotham, medical director of Dell Children’s emergency department last week.

