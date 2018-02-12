Mouse is over scurrying, takes a ride on a patrol car

KXAN Staff Published:
Alameda County mouse patrol car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)
Alameda County mouse patrol car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KXAN — A deputy in the Bay Area of California had an unusual passenger recently.

As a K-9 deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was driving along in his patrol car, a mouse popped up on his windshield. The sheriff’ office says the deputy was headed to an assignment at the Golden State Warriors Game, so they believe the rodent was “likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us.”

To remove the mouse from his patrol car, the deputy used “de-escalation techniques.” The suspect was last seen scurrying away from the scene.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s