Matthew McConaughey congratulates Eagles QB, Austinite Nick Foles

Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page newspaper ad to congratulate fellow Austinite Nick Foles on winning the Super Bowl (Getty Images Photos)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin celebrity is showing his support for a Super Bowl champion from Austin. Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad in the local newspaper to congratulate Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on his team’s win.

“From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles,” the ad said, also showing an image of Texas filled with the Texas flag and a heart over Austin. “Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”

The managing editor for the Austin-American Statesman called it a “bromance, Austin-style.”

Nick Foles grew up in Austin and played football for Westlake High School. He’s the second quarterback from that school to win a Super Bowl — the first was Drew Brees.

 

