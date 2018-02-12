Martin Fourcade makes Olympic biathlon history with pursuit gold

It didn’t take Martin Fourcade long to erase an “extremely disappointing” showing at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

A little over 24 hours, to be exact.

Fourcade erased a 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout Monday to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Frenchman finished in 32 minutes, 51.7 seconds, and after missing three shots in the 10km sprint, Fourcade missed just one Monday.

With the gold, Fourcade becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games. It’s his third Olympic gold and fifth overall medal.

Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took home the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.

Germany’s Benedikt Doll earned bronze, closing at 33 minutes, 6.8 seconds. Doll also missed one shot.

It’s the first Olympic medals for both Samuelsson and Doll. Doll’s bronze is Germany’s fourth medal of the PyeongChang Games and its third in biathlon.

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier won the women’s 10km pursuit earlier Monday to become the first athlete to win two medals at the PyeongChang Games. It was her second gold of these Olympics.

Biathlon has Tuesday off. It returns Wednesday with the women’s 15km individual (6:05 a.m EST).