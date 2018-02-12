Man tries to lure siblings walking to northwest Austin schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alert is going out to students and parents of Anderson Mill Elementary and Grisham Middle School after two students were approached by a stranger telling them to get in his car Monday morning.

The Round Round Independent School District says the siblings were walking to school when a man in white sedan came up to them near the Anderson Mill Baptist Church, which is at the corner of Lake Creek Parkway and Millwright Parkway.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the person told the children to get in his car. The children “safely avoided the situation” and immediately reported the encounter to an adult who notified police. A detailed suspect description has not been provided.

Since the incident happened in northwest Austin, the Austin Police Department has officers monitoring the area before, during and after school to find the individual involved.