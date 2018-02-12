‘Little hats, big hearts’: Central Texas newborns get heart healthy resources

By Published:
'Little Hats, Big Hearts' hat on a newborn. (American Heart Association Photo)
'Little Hats, Big Hearts' hat on a newborn. (American Heart Association Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All babies born in a number of Central Texas hospitals this month will get a handmade knitted or crocheted red baby hat, along with heart health information and free resources for their parents.

“To mark February as American Heart Month, we are raising awareness of congenital heart defects while also giving new parents the tools and knowledge to outfit their baby for a lifetime of heart health,” said Joel Rice, executive director of the American Heart Association, of the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program.

Around 2,000 babies are born in Austin each February. Volunteers from around the country spent the holidays knitting and crocheting the hats, making more than 200,000 hats for AHA chapters nationwide.

The program began in Chicago in 2014 and has grown to 40 states.

Participating hospitals in the Austin area include 12 maternity facilities from the Seton Family of Hospitals and the St. David’s Healthcare System:

  • Seton Dell Children’s Medical Center
  • Seton Harker Heights
  • Seton Hays
  • Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Seton Northwest
  • Seton Southwest
  • Seton Williamson
  • St. David’s Georgetown
  • St. David’s Medical Center
  • St. David’s Round Rock
  • St. David’s South Austin Medical Center
  • St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas

For more information on the program visit heart.org. 

'Little Hats, Big Hearts' hat on a newborn. (American Heart Association Photo)
‘Little Hats, Big Hearts’ hat on a newborn. (American Heart Association Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s