Laura Dahlmeier setting standard with 2nd gold in PyeongChang

Laura Dahlmeier

By winning the women’s 7.5km sprint, Laura Dahlmeier was awarded a 24-second head start in Monday’s 10km pursuit.

That was all she needed.

Dahlmeier earned her second straight gold medal at these Olympics by winning the women’s 10 pursuit at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Dahlmeier finished the pursuit in 30 minutes, 35.5 seconds and missed just one shot in her four shooting bouts. She’s the first athlete at the PyeongChang Games to win two medals.

She led the pursuit for the first 4 kilometers before Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina overtook the lead at the 4.9km-mark.

Everything changed at 6km, the second shooting bout, when Kuzmina missed one of her shots and Dahlmeier shot clean. That allowed Dahlmeier to break away and she never relinquished her lead.

Kuzmina joined Dahlmeier on the podium as the silver medalist in a near-photo finish with France’s Anais Bescond, who took the bronze. Kuzmina won the silver despite missing four of her shots.

The 24-year-old Dahlmeier became the first woman to win both the women’s sprint and pursuit in a single Winter Olympics.

Dahlmeier’s the third German to win the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics in the 2002 Salt Lake Games.

Kati Wilhelm (2006) and Magdalena Neuner (2010) are the two other Germans to win the event.

The pursuit is an event Dahlmeier usually excels in. She’s won gold in each of the last two world championships and she’s the first reigning world champion to win the Olympic pursuit.

More than half (10 of 19) of her World Cup wins have come in the event. Now, she’s 1 for 1 in it at the Olympics.

The men’s 12.5km will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

Biathlon has Tuesday off. It returns Wednesday with the women’s 15km individual (6:05 a.m EST).

