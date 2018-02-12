Ireen Wuest wins the 1500m

Ireen Wuest is the most decorated Olympic speed skater with ten medals, surpassing Claudia Pechstein after winning the 1500m. Wuest is also now the Netherlands most decorated Olympic athlete.

Miho Takagai and Marrit Leenstra followed Wuest on the podium.

American Heather Bergsma finished fifth in the event.

Brittany Bowe held the lead entering the preparation of the ice with a time of 1:55.54, but finished in 14th. In PyeongChang, Bowe shaved almost three seconds off her 1500m time in Sochi.

Mia Manganello finished in 1:59.93 placing her 22 place in the event.