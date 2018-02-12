Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 3 at the Olympics

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

FIRST STAR:

Sara Benz, Switzerland: After dishing out three assists in Switzerland’s first game, No. 13 scored twice in the 3-1 victory against Japan. She neatly placed a wrist shot over the glove of Japanese goaltender Nana Fujimoto to break a 0-0 tie before converting a breakaway to give Switzerland a two-goal advantage. With the victory, Switzerland secured a place in the medal round and hopes to improve on its bronze medal finish from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

SECOND STAR:

Pernilla Winberg, Sweden: The winger notched three points, including a pair of goals, in Sweden’s 8-0 blowout over Team Korea. The 28-year-old extended the lead to 5-0 early in the second period, barreling in from the left wing, deking goaltender So-jung Shin and lifting the puck over the glove side. Early in the third period, her wheeling pass toward the crease caught a Korean skate and then dribbled off Shin into the net for her second of the contest. Not long after that, Winberg fired cross-ice to find a dashing Rebecca Stenberg for an easy finish to make the score 8-0.

THIRD STAR:

Florence Schelling, Switzerland: The Swiss goaltender stopped 37 shots against the Japanese as she nearly earned her second shutout of the Olympics. Switzerland started off slow in its game vs. Japan, but Schelling’s steady play and calm demeanor allowed her teammates the time to find their scoring touch.