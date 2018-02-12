Gas station clerk pistol-whipped during southeast Austin robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who they say violently robbed a Chevron gas station in southeast Austin Saturday night.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. at the gas station located on the westbound frontage of East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35. Police say the suspect entered the store, assaulted the clerk with a handgun before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was seen getting into a white 2000s-model Ford Crown Victoria with black wheels. The suspect is described as a black man between 25-30 years old, 6 feet to 6-foot-2 and around 180-190 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.