DPS trooper’s car crashes with school bus in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in a highway patrol car crashed with a school bus carrying 36 children and an SUV near the intersection of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Springdale Road.

Officers were called to the crash at 4:43 p.m. Monday. Video sent to KXAN showed an Apple Bus Company school bus in the right lane of eastbound MLK in what appeared to be a head-on collision with the trooper.

An Austin-Travis County EMS official said of the 36 children involved only six were evaluated by medics and did not need to be taken to the hospital. A man in his 40s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, ATCEMS said.

