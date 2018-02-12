DirecTV tech accused of stealing handguns from homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A subcontractor for DirecTV is accused of stealing firearms from several homes where he worked last year.

According to an arrest warrant, David Rocha, 19, of Round Rock, is linked to three cases where homeowners reported handguns missing shortly after work was done. The first theft report came in on May 5, 2017, from a homeowner in northwest Austin who said he was missing two firearms.

The homeowner told police the only people who had been in the house besides him and his wife was a DirecTV installer. The homeowner said the installer spent some time in his bedroom unsupervised and eventually left without fixing the problem, according to the affidavit.

When detectives reached out to Rocha a few couple of months later, he said he remembered working on the home and while he was there, he noticed a gun case on the nightstand, however, he denied stealing guns from the home, according to the affidavit. That same week, the victim told police he found one of his missing guns under a pillow in the closet where Rocha had done work.

On Aug. 21, Rocha’s mother called Austin police stating she found a bag containing four firearms while walking her dog in the greenbelt behind her home in northwest Austin. Detectives believe she “might have originally found the items in her house.” Inside the bag was one of the stolen firearms from the May 5 case.

Another stolen firearm was traced back to a Pflugerville family who confirmed they were missing a handgun. DirecTV confirms the Pflugerville family had service installed on June 12, 2017. According to the affidavit, much of the work that the technician had to do was in the closet where the firearms were stored.

A third firearm was traced back to a home in northeast Austin. That homeowner said she had DirecTV installed on May 16, 2017.

Rocha is currently charged with theft of a firearm.