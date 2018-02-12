Cave in Brushy Creek neighborhood now 200 feet long

Engineers surveying the Cambria Cavern on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
Engineers surveying the Cambria Cavern on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Courtesy: Williamson County)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Homeowners who live near Cambria Drive and Ephraim Road in southern Williamson County still don’t know how safe the cave is that runs beneath their homes.

Several structural engineers went into the cave Monday morning and determined the cave runs 200 feet east, longer than the 170 feet hydrogeologists estimated on Friday. Engineers are trying to figure out how stable the cave is, after part of its ceiling collapsed last week.

Hydrogeologists are expected to go back into the cave later this week. They will continue to work with engineers, who are expected to release their report at the end of this week or sometime next week.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets talks to a homeowner about having to wait longer to find out if her home is safe above the cave.

