CodeNEXT set to release third draft Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents will have a chance to review the latest (and final) draft of Austin’s re-write of its land development code Monday. CodeNEXT’s third draft will be posted online at 5 p.m., the same time the city is hosting an open house to discuss the latest changes.

Austin’s land development code hasn’t been updated in 30 years. It affects everyone in Austin, setting rules for affordable homes, green infrastructure, mobility options and the character and look of neighborhoods. The third draft was originally set to be released at the end of November, but was pushed back to incorporate more public input.

The open house to discuss the plan’s latest version is from 5-7 p.m. in the City Hall Atrium at 301 W. 2nd Street.