Chloe Kim wants some mid-competition ice cream

Snowboard - Winter Olympics Day 3

Mid-competition, U.S. halfpipe snowboarder Chloe Kim took to Twitter looking for some ice cream.

“Could be down for some ice cream rn,” the 17-year-old tweeted on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang (Feb. 11 in the U.S.). A user asked, “Aren’t you competing right now?” to which she responded a sheepish “yes…”

Even with Olympic gold on the line, the talented snowboarder has time for food – even in the middle of an event. Earlier in the day, she tweeted about how a particularly “bomb” churro helped calm her nerves.

With two back-to-back food tweets in one day, maybe someone should make sure Kim is getting her sugar fix in the Olympic Village. Does she know churro ice cream bowls exist?  

Kim, a decorated X Games, World Snowboard Tour and Winter Youth Olympics snowboarder, performed well in her two qualifying runs on Feb. 12, earning a spot in the finals on Feb. 13 (the evening of the 12th in the U.S.). All eyes were on Kim heading into the Olympics, but after snagging the top spot after the qualifying round, halfpipe gold looks like it’ll be hers to lose. A medal tomorrow could make Kim the youngest American woman to win an Olympic medal in snowboarding, breaking teammate Kelly Clark’s gold medal in 2002 at age 18.

