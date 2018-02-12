Bruno Mars will perform at COTA during F1 weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The entertainment acts at Austin’s Formula 1 keep getting bigger and bigger. After headliners Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake took the stage, who else can stand up to them? Bruno Mars. Yep, that guy.

On Monday, Bruno Mars released the tour dates for his extended 24K Magic tour through North America. One of the dates includes a stop at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 20 — right smack dab during F1 weekend.

Prior to his Austin date, Bruno Mars will have two shows in Dallas. The music superstar is riding high after dominating at the Grammys earlier this year. He was up for six awards and won all six.

KXAN has reached out to COTA regarding the date, but no announcement has officially been made from the Austin venue.

In 2016, when Taylor Swift performed at the U.S. Grand Prix, almost 270,000 people were in attendance that night.