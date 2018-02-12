Beware: City of Austin warns about illegal parking boot scam

A possibly illegal parking boot (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal parking boot scam is possibly underway in east Austin, the city’s transportation department warned Monday.

A vehicle parked on a public street was illegally booted by an unknown group or individual recently. The warning posted on the vehicle directed the vehicle’s owner to pay a fee by calling a phone number.

If a car parked on a public street is booted and the warning does not direct the owner to contact the Austin Municipal Court, it’s likely illegal, the city said.

This does not apply to booting or towing on private property and roads. With a legitimate boot, a notice is posted informing the owner they were booted for unpaid parking citations and lists a city phone number.

The Austin Transportation Department is working with Austin police to investigate the scam. If you believe you may have been a victim, call 311 immediately.

A man who experienced something similar reached out to KXAN with a photo of the boot. He said he called the number given on the notice and was told to pay with cash to get the boot taken off.

ATD included what a legitimate warning notice looks like, seen below:

A legitimate parking boot warning notice (Austin Transportation Department Photo)
