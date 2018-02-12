26-year-old dies after being pinned by his truck against house

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — In what is being described by the Bertram police chief as a “tragic freak accident,” a 26-year-old man died Saturday after being pinned by his truck against the porch of his home.

Police Chief J.J. Wilson said Justin Battles was making dinner and playing music out of his truck around 10 p.m. at his home on Ranch Road 243 East when Battles went to go turn the music off in his truck and the vehicle jumped into gear.

Chief Wilson says Battles tried to get free but was unable to.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, as first reported by The Daily Tribune.