UT Police: Person stabbed during fight on University of Texas campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police are investigating after a person was stabbed early Saturday morning on 20th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

UTPD received the call around 3:15 a.m. of a fight near the recreation center on campus. They say the fight was between a UT student and a non UT affiliate who know each other. Police say both of the people involved were taken into custody.

It is not clear how extensive the injuries are. KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

