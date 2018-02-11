UT Police: Person stabbed during fight on University of Texas campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police are investigating after a person was stabbed early Saturday morning on 20th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

UTPD received the call around 3:15 a.m. of a fight near the recreation center on campus. They say the fight was between a UT student and a non UT affiliate who know each other. Police say both of the people involved were taken into custody.

UTPD responded to a fight between a UT student and a non UT affiliate who know each other, at 20th and San Jacinto. Both parties are in police custody. Please avoid the area. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) February 11, 2018

It is not clear how extensive the injuries are. KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.