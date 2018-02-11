PHOTOS: It’s not rain, but thundersleet!

By Published:
KXAN photo of hail in Pflugerville (KXAN photo)
KXAN photo of hail in Pflugerville (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday afternoon, people heard thunder and then saw sleet — leading to what meteorologists call “thundersleet.” It’s a real term!

PHOTOS: Hail falling across Central Texas

The storm moved through the Austin area just around noon and then started making its way east-northeast. KXAN viewers sent in pictures and video of the thundersleet and hail falling in various parts of Austin.

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s