PHOTOS: It’s not rain, but thundersleet!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday afternoon, people heard thunder and then saw sleet — leading to what meteorologists call “thundersleet.” It’s a real term!

The storm moved through the Austin area just around noon and then started making its way east-northeast. KXAN viewers sent in pictures and video of the thundersleet and hail falling in various parts of Austin.