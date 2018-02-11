PHOTOS: It’s not rain, but thundersleet!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday afternoon, people heard thunder and then saw sleet — leading to what meteorologists call “thundersleet.” It’s a real term!
PHOTOS: Hail falling across Central Texas
The storm moved through the Austin area just around noon and then started making its way east-northeast. KXAN viewers sent in pictures and video of the thundersleet and hail falling in various parts of Austin.