Norway advances to mixed doubles semifinals with win over China

Norway is heading to the mixed doubles curling semifinals.

Norway defeated China 9-7 in a round-robin tiebreaker Sunday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre to keep its medal hopes alive.

China opened the matchup with two quick points in the first end, but Norway answered with three of its own to take a one-point lead through two frames.

The teams alternated points over the next two ends before China tallied two points in the fifth to regain the advantage. Norway, however, grabbed control of the match when it scored four points in the following end.

China responded with two points in the seventh end before Norway scored in the final frame to seal the victory.

Both teams finished round-robin action with a 4-3 record. China opened play with losses in three of its first four matches but followed with four straight wins, including a victory over Norway, to force the tiebreaker.

Norway advances to face top-seeded Canada, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Switzerland will matchup in the other semifinal.