Jocelyne Larocque reaches milestone with Hockey Canada

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Jocelyne Larocque skated in her 100th international game for Team Canada when her team defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0 Sunday. 

Coming from a small town in Western Canada didn’t stop Larocque from dreaming big. 

“When I was nine years old, I remember watching the 1998 Olympic gold medal game between Canada and the U.S,” Larocque told the team’s offical website. “That is when I decided one day I wanted to represent Canada.”

Since losing the ’98 Nagano games, Canada has won four consecutive gold medals. Larocque first made her Olympic debut during the Sochi Games as Canada completed a late comeback to take down the United States in the championship battle once again. This year, she was honored by being named alternate captain.

Outside of international competition, she is a defender for the Markham Thunder of the Canadien Women’s Hockey League.

“The most important thing hockey has taught me is love what you do and never give up,” Larocque said.

Stephanie De Lancey contributed to this report

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s