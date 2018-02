AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department said it will shut down a portion of 12th Street on Monday for a flow test.

The roadway will be blocked for about three hours starting at 9 a.m. between Guadalupe Street and Lavaca Street near the State Capitol, AFD said.

Crews will stretch a fire hose across the street to conduct the test.

Officials ask drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area.