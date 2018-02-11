Fast-moving brush fire threatens homes in Florence; officials temporarily ask for evacuations

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) – Some residents in Florence were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution as a fast-moving brush fire fed by wind sped by, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuations for homes along County Road 220 took place shortly before 2 p.m., but the danger had passed by 3:20 p.m. and residents were allowed back in, an official said.

No homes have been damaged in the fire.

The fire burned about 75-100 acres and fire departments from Leander, Georgetown and Florence brought it under control, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews are still on scene to keep the fire contained.

