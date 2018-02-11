Experience Downhill skiing from the comfort of your own home

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a Downhill skier, gliding fast down the slopes and catching big air? Talk about an adrenaline rush. Well, now you too can experience the highs and lows of Downhill skiing right from your own home (or wherever you may be accessing this video from.) With virtual reality it allows you the viewer to be right there with the action, experiencing every twist and turn just as an actual skier would. The virtual reality video below allows you to experience what it’s really like on those skis.

NBC Olympics will be providing over 50 hours of live virtual reality coverage sponsored by Intel True VR during the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea. Each night a different sport will be covered in the virtual reality experience. To watch the 360 degree and 180 degree live video experiences just download the NBC Sports VR app to your mobile device. It’s that simple. Now sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.

Here’s the full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay