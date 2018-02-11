Bikers trek from San Antonio to Austin to raise awareness of PTSD

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of motorcyclists braved the cold weather Sunday morning for the Third Annual Chris Kyle Memorial Ride.

Police found the Navy Seal and his friend dead at a Texas shooting range in February 2013.

Hundreds of motorcyclists from the Comal River Rider’s Club rode from San Antonio to Cowboy Harley Davidson in south Austin Sunday morning.

The group hopes to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder and its effects on members of the military and first responders.

“Look at somebody and if they look like they need a help, help them,” said organizer Rob Larwood. “Don’t just talk behind their back. That’s our biggest thing. Just get up to them, give them a hug.”

