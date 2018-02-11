Moped of man who was hit, killed by suspected drunk driver was lodged under car

Related Coverage Man struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead and a 21-year-old woman is in jail after police say she hit and killed the man on Red River Street while driving home drunk early Friday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Olivia Gruwell admitted to drinking six to nine alcoholic drinks at various bars in Austin before driving home. Police say around 3 a.m. the victim was traveling northbound on a moped. Gruwell was also traveling northbound on Red River Street in her Jeep when she struck the moped from the back but did not stop, according to the affidavit.

Police say they were called to the scene at 3:07 a.m. When they arrived at 3:14 a.m. officers found the victim lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m. but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

However, there were trail marks and debris from the crash that led officers to a home on East 37th Street–a few blocks from the crash scene–where they located the suspect’s Jeep with blood splatter on the front. The vehicle also had the basket of the moped hooked onto the front bumper and the rest of the moped was still under the car, continued in the affidavit.

Police say they located Gruwell at her home and began questioning her. According to the affidavit, she told them that she had felt a “bump” on the way home but thought she had hit a dead possum or raccoon so she kept driving. She also admitted that when she arrived home, she struck her neighbor’s fence. Police say as they spoke with Gruwell she was staggering and stumbling with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

A blood alcohol test was performed and the results are pending. Gruwell is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.