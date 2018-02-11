Advocates: ICE targets Houston apartments for arrests

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 6, 2015, file photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas. The federal government provided Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, the most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, showing Border Patrol arrests plunged to a 45-year low while arrests by deportation officers soared. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Immigrant advocates in Houston say they’re concerned about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting apartment buildings with large Latino populations for arrests.

The group FIEL Houston said Friday that ICE agents last month arrested Carlos Gudiel Andres, a citizen of Guatemala, at his Houston apartment complex. According to Andres’ family, agents approached him to ask if he knew people they were looking for. Then they asked for identification and discovered an active deportation order against him.

FIEL executive director Cesar Espinosa said his group had received other reports of ICE conducting early-morning operations at apartment buildings. He says he wants to know “if they’re asking only certain people who may look a certain way.”

An agency statement says Andres’ building was “identified as part of a targeted enforcement operation.”

Related Posts