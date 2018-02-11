Adam Rippon makes Olympic debut in figure skating team event

28-year-old Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in figure skating’s team event, racking up eight points for Team USA on Sunday night.

Rippon executed a clean free skate to finish third in the five-man field. He was the number-one trend worldwide on Twitter after his performance, set “Arrival of the Birds/Exodus” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay.

“I’m so proud to be on this team,” Rippon said on the NBC broadcast. “I went out there and I did my job.”

Three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada won two silver medals in Sochi four years ago: a silver in the team event and an individual silver. No Canadian man has ever won gold, and Chan has his sights set on being the first.

He won the free skate phase and earned 10 points for the Canadian team, who looks to upgrade their Sochi silver to a PyeongChang gold.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Mikhail Kolyada finished second.

The standings after the men’s free skate:

CAN – 55 OAR – 48 USA – 44 ITA – 42 JPN – 38

The third and final night of the team event includes the men’s and ladies’ free skates, plus the free dance.

After the action, don’t forget to check out the Olympic Ice Post-Show, featuring in-depth analysis from Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto.