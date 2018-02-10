TxDOT pretreating Williamson County roads ahead of Sunday’s wintry weather

TxDOT truck treating roads for ice on I-35 on Jan. 14, 2018 (KXAN photo)
TxDOT truck treating roads for ice on I-35 on Jan. 14, 2018 (KXAN photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to treat roadways in Williamson County Saturday ahead of an arctic blast expected to hit on Sunday.

In a tweet sent at 10:12 a.m. Saturday, the department says they will be pretreating major roadways in the county as potential icing is expected for the next winter storm.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected remain in the 30s in the Hill Country all day with a possibility of small ice accumulations in western portions of Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties.

Click here to track the icy weekend conditions with with the First Warning Weather Center.

