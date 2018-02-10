TxDOT pretreating Williamson County roads ahead of Sunday’s wintry weather

Related Coverage Tracking Arctic front and potential for ice Sunday morning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to treat roadways in Williamson County Saturday ahead of an arctic blast expected to hit on Sunday.

In a tweet sent at 10:12 a.m. Saturday, the department says they will be pretreating major roadways in the county as potential icing is expected for the next winter storm.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected remain in the 30s in the Hill Country all day with a possibility of small ice accumulations in western portions of Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties.

