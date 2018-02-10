Police vehicle rear-ended in east Austin; 2 officers with minor injuries

FILE - Austin Police Department vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A vehicle rear-ended an Austin Police patrol vehicle in East Austin Saturday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of East 5th Street and Tillery Street east of North Pleasant Valley Road, police said.

They said that the police vehicle may have been in an unmarked unit. There were two officers inside who suffered minor injuries – one with neck pain and the other with back pain.

It was unclear if their injuries would require them to be transported to the hospital, police said.

An investigation into the crash will be conducted as per standard police policy for any officer-involved crash.

