Pets take center stage in two colorful benefits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People aren’t the only ones hoping to spend Valentine’s day with a companion.

Austin Pets Alive hosted an event to match animals with a human partner at The ABGB in south Austin.

There was live music, a kissing booth, even doggie speed dating.

They’re focusing on their pups that have had a hard time finding their forever home.

If you adopt one of these dogs, Austin Pets Alive will offer free behavior assistance to help your pet thrive in his or her new home.

And in east Austin, KXAN’s own Kaxan donned his green, gold, and purple at another pet benefit today.

He was at Mardi Paws, and of course he couldn’t head out on the town without his right hand man, KXAN’s Jim Spencer.

The parade and party benefit Austin Dog Rescue and Cutie PITooties Pitbull Rescue. It was hosted by Grocery Pup, and the theme was Saturday Bark Fever.