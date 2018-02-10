No pants, no problem! … in 6th annual Cupid’s Undie Run

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hundreds of Austinites left their house without their pants today and it was all for a good cause.

They ran through downtown streets in their underwear to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The idea behind what’s called Cupid’s Undie Run is to raise awareness for the 1 in 3,000 children who are affected by Neurofibromatosis.

It’s a cause that’s close to the hearts of many who participated, including Ross Wilson who did it for his four-year-old son who has the disease.

“I never thought I would be wearing a red wig and a robe, running a race,” said Wilson. “He is the light of our lives.”

The disease causes small tumors and spots to develop on or under the skin, plus on nerve systems like the brain or spinal cord.

More severe forms of the disease cause hearing loss for children in their teens or early twenties.

The run started in 2010 in Washington, D.C., When Karen Rabon, co-director of the Austin run, found out about it, she said she had to bring it to Austin. Her son was diagnosed with the disease when he was five.

“They can’t cover their tumors, they can’t hide their condition, and so we’re out here, not hiding anything in our undies and showing support,” she said.

This is the sixth annual run in Austin and 500 signed up to participate this year.

“I appreciate people coming out, and while this looks like a lot of fun and weird funky Austin, the money being raised is going to a really good organization and it’s having a real impact,” Wilson said.

The organization has raised $70,000 so far. Their goal is to raise $90,000. If you would like to donate, you can go to cupids.org and click on the donate button.