DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says they have transported at least two children to the Dell Children’s Hospital after a crash near Dripping Springs.

Two #ATCEMS ambulances are assisting Hays County on a mutual aid collision. ~2700blk W Us 290. Reports of 3 pediatric patients involved. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 10, 2018

ATCEMS says they were assisting Hays County with the crash near the 2700 block of U.S. 290. They report three children were involved and have transported multiple patients to area hospitals including two boys. They say the boys’ injuries were not life threatening.