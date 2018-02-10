#LoveHappens: Olympic athletes looking to Tinder during Winter Games

Olympic athletes looking to Tinder

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The PyeongChang athletes are looking for love in all the right places.

An Instagram account (@tinderpyeongchang) has emerged highlighting all the Olympic athletes with Tinder profiles from the village in PyeongChang.

And hey, who could blame them? They’re young athletes in the best shape of their lives enjoying the experience of a lifetime on the world’s biggest stage. Why not?

Craig Melvin profiled the Instagram account on TODAY Saturday morning with hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dave Price.

“I’m sure love happens,” Jones said.

“Ohhh love happens,” Price interjects. “There’s a supply of a lot of…things if love happens…”

Jones: “We’ll just leave it there. Hashtag: Love Happens.”

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s