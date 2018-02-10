I-10 shut down in Caldwell Co. after fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — 2 people are dead and a portion of I-10 is shut down in Caldwell County after a crash involving four 18-wheelers and one vehicle early Saturday morning.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter and Facebook that Interstate 10 westbound is shut down at the 630 mile marker.

I-10 near mile marker 630 westbound is closed. All traffic being taken off at 90/183. Road will be closed for extended period. pic.twitter.com/seanggRknc — Caldwell County Emergency Management (@CCTXOEM) February 10, 2018

Officials said at least one 18-wheeler was on fire and they are diverting traffic to US 183/Hwy 90. They also advised that the roadway will be closed for an “extended period.”

An official with the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management says they recovered two bodies from the scene and transported one person with serious injuries. He says no other injuries are reported as of now.