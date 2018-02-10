I-10 shut down in Caldwell Co. after fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers

By Published: Updated:
Four 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash in Caldwell Co. (Caldwel Co. OEM)
Four 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash in Caldwell Co. (Caldwel Co. OEM)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — 2 people are dead and a portion of I-10 is shut down in Caldwell County after a crash involving four 18-wheelers and one vehicle early Saturday morning.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter and Facebook that Interstate 10 westbound is shut down at the 630 mile marker.

Officials said at least one 18-wheeler was on fire and they are diverting traffic to US 183/Hwy 90. They also advised that the roadway will be closed for an “extended period.”

An official with the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management says they recovered two bodies from the scene and transported one person with serious injuries. He says no other injuries are reported as of now.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s