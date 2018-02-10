City of Austin hosting event to hire pool workers for summer

Chelsea Moreno Published:
AUSTIN (KXAN) –If you’re thinking ahead and already looking to find a job for the summer, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Aquatic Hiring event on Saturday.

Those who are interested in working as a lifeguard, pool attendant, swim instructor or swim coach will have the opportunity to fill out the application, be interviewed and register for training.

No experience is required to apply and department officials want you to know that there are benefits to working for the Aquatics unit, including having a flexible schedule and good pay.

If you’re looking to be a pool attendant, the pay is $12 per hour, and all other positions have a starting pay of $13.84.

Applicants who are 15-16 years old are required to have a parent with them during the interview, but if you are 17 years old, just a parent signature is required on the application.

The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Aquatics Administration & Training Center on 2818 San Gabriel Street.

For more information you can call the department’s Aquatic Administration and Training Center at 512-974-9330 or visitwww.LifeguardAustin.com.

