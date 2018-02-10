City hosts open house on Anderson Mill Road mobility project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Things may start to look a lot different for drivers in north Austin in a few years.

The city’s transportation department held an open house Saturday to update the public on big changes for Anderson Mill Road between Spicewood Springs and US Highway 183.

The city is in the design and permitting phase of the project now, and construction is expected to start in 2020.

Among the changes could be new sidewalks and medians along with changes for bicycles.

“The biggest part of the recommendations that the community is going to see today is a centered turn lane all the way down the roadway as well as a shared use path, so we are pulling bikes off the roadway,” said Austin Transportation Department Public Information Officer Cheyenne Krause.

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up in 2021.

Learn more about the project at the city’s Anderson Mill Road Project website.