AUSTIN (KXAN) – In an effort to offer Austinites extra protection against car thieves, the Austin Police Department is hosting a free VIN etching event on Saturday.

The process involves etching a vehicle’s VIN number onto its windows to reduce the resale value of a stolen vehicle.

The etching is a safeguard against vehicle theft and can increase the odds of your car being recovered by police if it’s stolen.

You can take advantage of the free opportunity at Lakeline Mall from 1 to 4 p.m.