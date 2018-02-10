20 Colors, 20 Bikes raises funds to benefit cancer patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Oncology and the non-profit group Re: Cancer hosted an indoor cycling fundraiser Saturday to benefit people who have been diagnosed with all types of cancer.

The fifth annual 20 Colors, 20 Bikes fundraiser included an hour-long group ride every hour from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dell Jewish Community Center.

Each group had 20 slots with people competing to raise the most money. The 20 colors represent a different kind of cancer and participants were encouraged to wear the color they rode for.

“Our annual fundraiser is a great way for our community to come together and help those who have been affected by cancer,” said Diana Dobson, director of development and event coordinator at Re: Cancer. “We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer, and the funds we raise help us to grow our resources and reach more people.”

To learn more about the 20 Colors, 20 Bikes benefit, visit their website.