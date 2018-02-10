20 Colors, 20 Bikes raises funds to benefit cancer patients

Participants rode indoor bikes Saturday to raise funds to support cancer patients in 20 Colors, 20 Bikes. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Oncology and the non-profit group Re: Cancer hosted an indoor cycling fundraiser Saturday to benefit people who have been diagnosed with all types of cancer.

The fifth annual 20 Colors, 20 Bikes fundraiser included an hour-long group ride every hour from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dell Jewish Community Center.

Each group had 20 slots with people competing to raise the most money. The 20 colors represent a different kind of cancer and participants were encouraged to wear the color they rode for.

“Our annual fundraiser is a great way for our community to come together and help those who have been affected by cancer,” said Diana Dobson, director of development and event coordinator at Re: Cancer. “We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer, and the funds we raise help us to grow our resources and reach more people.”

