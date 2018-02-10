2 dead, 2 constables transported in carbon monoxide poisoning ‘homicide’

TOMBALL, Texas – Two people are dead in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, reports KPRC. The report also says that two Precinct 4 Deputies were transported to the hospital.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 14000 block of Columbia Key.

KPRC reports that a woman and a teenager died in the incident and officials were referring to the scene as a homicide.

Investigators also say the two Precinct 4 Deputies that were transported for carbon monoxide are reportedly in stable condition.