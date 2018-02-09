Wrong-way driver sentenced to 9 years for causing crash that killed two

Michelle Orduna in court on her sentencing day, Feb. 9, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a judge officially sentenced 25-year-old Michelle Orduna to nine years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people in 2015, Orduna wiped tears away from her eyes.

On Aug. 29, 2015, around 2:30 a.m., Austin police say Orduna got onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 from Manor Road while going northbound and crashed head-on into a Toyota Scion being driven by Clayton Keller, 26. Keller died at the scene. Orduna’s friend, 23-year-old Megan Mendez of New Braunfels, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries the following day. Orduna and her friend had been out that night celebrating Orduna’s birthday.

Orduna received nine years after accepting a plea agreement last month. As part of the deal, she pleaded guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter. Orduna could be eligible for parole in four-and-a-half years.

She appeared in court with a cane — one of the consequences from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Keller’s family told KXAN last month they wanted prosecutors to take the case to a jury.

“It’s been two and a half years of putting our emotions on hold and trying to get closure,” explained Ali Gonsalves, Keller’s mother. “[We’re] not part of the decision, not part of the process, and feeling like we have no say in what’s going on.”

Clayton Keller and his wife, Sarah, and son Anthony. (Courtsey: Keller Family)
Clayton Keller and his wife, Sarah, and son Anthony. (Courtsey: Keller Family)

 

