#WinterOlympics: Team USA gets pumped up on social media

Lila Gross
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 8: Becca Hamilton of the United States of America delivers a stone against Canada in the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 8, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — The 2018 Olympic Games opening ceremony is just a day away and Team USA is sharing their passion for the epic traditions.

Team USA shared the big news on social media of Erin Hamlin being chosen to lead the pack at the opening ceremony.

Officials said she had now reached the epitome of being an Olympian.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Another 2018 Team USA athlete shared his frustration with the flag carrier selection online.

He said the pick was made “dishonorably” by a simple coin toss.

https://twitter.com/ShaniDavis/status/961534274586464256

One hopeful Olympic figure skater shared the most adorable video of herself when she was first learning to skate.

She captioned this moment on Twitter saying the footage was taken 19 years and 1 day ago.

Past Olympians are also joining in on the social media fun to reminisce.

One swimming champ who won gold in Barcelona in 1992 said on Twitter she will be sleeping in her team USA beenie to prepare for the games to kick off.

Even the official Olympics Twitter page is throwing it back to 20 years ago at the opening ceremony in Japan.

 

