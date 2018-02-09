Who’s moving to Austin? Top cities people are coming from

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no secret more and more people are moving to Austin. The area’s population has nearly doubled in the last 20 years.

According to a survey from RedFin, Austin is one of many inland metro areas that have experienced a population boom. RedFin found people in high-tax coastal cities, like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, are the ones searching for homes in cheaper areas.

For Austin, San Francisco topped the list for people who’re trying to make Central Texas home. For in-state movers, the survey found many people were moving from Houston.

“It’s not a transplant city for me, it’s definitely a piece of my heart,” Austin native Danielle Crespo told us via Skype. She moved to San Francisco about two years ago. She’s now thinking about moving back home. “It’s just incredible to go back there and see buildings that I had no idea existed.”

Broker at Nu Edge Realty, Kyle Prunty, told KXAN it’s not uncommon to see clients who are moving from the Bay Area to Austin.

“I just had a gentleman lease who was coming from San Francisco,” Prunty explained.

He said many of his clients start their home search by looking at downtown Austin and in ZIP codes 78704 and 78745.

Prunty said the -04 and -45 ZIP codes have been incredibly popular, but because of prices and availability, more people are now also considering areas further south or east Austin.

Prunty went on to explain, he is expecting home prices in Austin to continue to rise, but not as rapidly as it did five years ago.

He said a bigger concern for home buyers is interest rates. “Interest rates are going to start rising, so it’s going to be a little bit more difficult, your purchasing power is going to be reduced a little bit.”

Cities that made the top 10 list for net inflow of new residents:

Sacramento, California Phoenix, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada San Diego, California Atlanta, Georgia Portland, Oregon Dallas, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Boston, Massachusetts Austin, Texas