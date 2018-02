AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a stabbing in south Austin Friday afternoon.

Austin police say the stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Pack Saddle Pass and West Ben White Boulevard. Austin-Travis County EMS says two men were found with stab wounds, one had critical injuries while the other had serious injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.