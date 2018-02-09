Tracking the potential for ice Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arctic cold front is forecast to bring a large drop in temperatures between Saturday and Sunday, along with the potential for a wintry mix on Sunday morning. The mix would most likely be in the form of freezing rain, but sleet and a few wet snowflakes could also be possible.

The timing and impacts of this cold front are still in flux, but most models agree that the best chance for accumulating ice will be in the Hill Country. Small ice accumulations could form in western portions of Austin, Williamson and Hays counties, too. This could impact travel, especially on elevated bridges and overpasses, through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service is monitoring this situation. Here is the latest update from our local office:

Area of Concern:

Northern Hill Country

Threats & Impacts:

Expected Accumulations:  Light icing is possible on elevated surfaces.

Impacts:  Patchy icing is possible on bridges and overpasses making travel dangerous.

Timing and Overview:

There are low chances for a patchy light mix of freezing rain and rain starting late Saturday night across the northern Hill Country. Icy patches may develop on bridges and overpasses making travel hazardous. Temperatures will rise above freezing late morning Sunday with precipitation becoming all rain.

Confidence:

At this time confidence is LOW due to uncertainty in the temperature forecast at the time of the precipitation.

Courtesy of NWS.

Here’s a look one forecast model as the event unfolds:

NAM model showing 9 p.m. Saturday.
NAM model showing 6 a.m. Sunday.
NAM model showing noon Sunday.
NAM showing 5 p.m. Sunday.

Not all models show this ice event move so far southwest. Here’s a look at a different model:

4km model showing 6 a.m. Sunday.
4km model showing noon Sunday.

Ice accumulations have dropped back in the past 24 hours, but even small totals could still make roadways slick.

NAM model for storm total ice accumulation.

Here’s a look at rain totals over the course of Saturday – Sunday, which would likely be the highest east of I-35:

ECMWF model for storm total precipitation.

Aside the potential for a wintry mix, the temperature drop Sunday will be powerful. Highs could fall as much as 30 degrees between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be gray, cold and breezy.

