Shirtless cross-country skier from Tonga turns heads at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Pool - Frank Fife/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua doesn’t need a shirt for these Winter Olympics, even in frigid conditions at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Taufatofua turned heads at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio with his shirtless, oiled-up look as the flag bearer for his country. He’s back again and this time it was even more impressive as he waved the flag and didn’t seem fazed by temperatures that had fallen into the 20s.

Taufatofua will be competing in these Olympics as a cross-country skier, despite living in a tropical nation that has no snow. He competed in taekwondo in Rio.

