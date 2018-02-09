Removed from death row by appeal, Griffin gets life

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas jury has handed a life sentence to a man convicted of killing a woman whose wounded 9-year-old son managed to call a relative for help.

The Brazos County jury resentenced Stanley Griffin on Thursday.

Griffin had been sentenced to death in 2012 for the strangling of 29-year-old acquaintance Jennifer Hailey at her College Station home and stabbing her 11-year-old son. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his death sentence in 2016, though, citing a lack of evidence.

This time, Griffin was tried on a murder charge instead of capital murder, and jurors returned the maximum penalty. Hailey’s son, how 17, survived to testify for the prosecution.