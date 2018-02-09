Redheads, lobster and cupcake among 157 new emojis coming in 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Redheads, those with curly hair and those with no hair at all will soon be able to express themselves in emoji form. Those are just a few of the 157 new emoji options coming to people’s phones, tablets and computers in 2018.

The Unicode Consortium, which sets global emoji standards, announced the new options in version 11.0 that should be available in August or September. More expressive smiley faces, as well as more animals, will be available.

Here are a few long-awaited (or just plain unique) emojis to look out for:

New ‘dos

People with various skin tones and hair lengths will be able to sport red hair, curly hair, no hair or white hair

More food, please

Along with cupcakes and mangos, people can also express their food preferences with leafy greens, bagels and mooncakes.

Animal additions

Even more animal options will be available, including lobsters, peacocks, kangaroos and hippos.

Random things you never knew you needed

DNA? A pirate flag? Toilet paper? Yes, these will all be options, too. Bonus points for anyone who can figure out how to regularly use the abacus emoji.